UAE records 1,257 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 1,257 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, raising its overall tally to 988,004.

Another 1,095 people overcame the virus as the recovery total climbed to 967,050.

There were no coronavirus-related deaths in the 24-hour reporting period, with the toll remaining at 2,334.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 255,471 PCR tests.

More than 176.6 million tests have been conducted to date.

Case numbers have steadily declined this month after a surge in infections in June.

Daily figures have remained under 1,500 since July 15.