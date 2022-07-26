Firefighters tackle Dubai warehouse blaze

A fire that broke out at a warehouse in Dubai on Tuesday has been brought under control.

The fire broke out at a unit storing timber in the Ras Al Khor 2 area of the emirate.

Dubai Media Office said the thick smoke rising in the area was due to the combustible nature of the materials inside the building.

The media office said no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Dubai Civil Defence's Nad Al Sheba station responded to the initial call at 3.16pm and reached the site of the blaze within six minutes.

Additional crew from Al Rashidya and Al Quoz fire stations were dispatched for back up and the blaze was brought under control by 3.31pm.

Investigations are ongoing to identify the cause of the fire.