UAE residents feel tremors after 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iran

UAE residents felt tremors on Saturday from a 5.3 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Iran.

One Downtown Dubai resident reported that bookshelves shook, while others said strong tremors caused lights to sway and furniture to move.

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed the 5.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in southern Iran at 8.07pm UAE time.

It said the quake was "felt by the residents and without effect in the UAE".

While I was sitting in my shop suddenly the glass and wall of my shop shook. I quickly got out and started praying.#UAE#RAK#earthquake — Shafiur Rahman Chy (@ChyShafiur) July 23, 2022

A second, 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the UAE later, the NCM said, north of the Manama area of Ajman at 10.19pm.

"It was not felt in the area and [had] no effect," the NCM said.

Scores of people took to social media on Saturday to describe feeling the tremors across the UAE from the Iran quake.

Minor tremors are often recorded in the UAE as a result of earthquakes in Iran.

The country experiences frequent earthquakes, some very destructive, owing to the fact several fault lines cross the country.

In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake destroyed the city of Bam, killing tens of thousands of people.

