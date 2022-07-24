UAE records 1,312 new Covid-19 cases and one death

The UAE recorded 1,312 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking its overall tally to 982,969.

Another 1,307 people overcame the virus as the recovery total climbed to 962,614.

One coronavirus-related death was confirmed, raising the toll to 2,332.

The number of active cases stands at 18,023.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 236,774 additional PCR tests.

More than 175.8 million tests have been conducted to date under a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting community transmission.

Daily figures have steadily declined this month, following a surge in June.

Case numbers rose from 191 on May 7 to 1,812 on July 3.

But infection rates have remained below 1,400 for the past ten days.

Sunday's caseload was the lowest since June 12.

Authorities have called on the public to remain committed to Covid-19 safety measures, such as isolating as mandated if infected and wearing masks when required, to support the country's recovery from the pandemic.