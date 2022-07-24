President Sheikh Mohamed appoints directors to unitary federal authority

President Sheikh Mohamed has appointed directors at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

Maj Gen Suhail Al Khaili was named director general of the single entity, which was established in October and merged the authorities of identity and citizenship, customs, ports, borders and free zones security.

Sheikh Mohamed also decreed the promotion of Brig Suhail Al Khaili to director general of identity and passports and appointed Brig Khamis Al Kaabi as director general of support services.

Ahmed Al Falasi was appointed director general of customs, and Mohammed Al Kuwaiti was named director general of port security.