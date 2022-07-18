Video of Emirati who runs a doughnut shop in the Netherlands goes viral

A video of a young Emirati man who runs a doughnut shop in Maastricht while studying in the southern Dutch university city has gone viral on social media.

The video was taken by Ali Al Qahtani, a Kuwaiti man who spoke with the shop's owner, Omar Ali, during a visit to the city.

“I was walking in Maastricht centre in Netherlands and went inside a delicious doughnut shop. The owner Omar from the UAE has been working there for three years,” said Mr Al Qahtani in his tweet, written in Arabic.

In the video, Mr Ali welcomed Mr Al Qahtani with a smile and explained he has been running the Royal Donuts shop in Maastricht and plans to return to the Gulf region.

“My name is Omar from Sharjah. I completed three years studying business and language at Maastricht in the Netherlands,” said Mr Ali in the video, speaking in Arabic and standing behind the array of colourful doughnuts.

“Inshallah after a couple of years I will return to GCC, maybe to Kuwait, why not, and work with Dutch [people]."

At the end of the video, Mr Al Qahtani shows the outside of the shop and urges people to support his store.

Several Twitter users posted positive comments and praised Mr Ali for his entrepreneurial spirit.

The video has been watched more than 370,000 times on Twitter.

Royal Donuts was first established in 2018 by Turkish national Enes Şeker in Cologne and now has more than 100 shops in Europe, with some run on a franchise basis.