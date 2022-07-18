UAE records 1,386 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 1,386 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing its overall tally of infections to 974,802.

Another 1,382 people overcame the virus as the recovery total rose to 955,076.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported, with the toll standing at 2,325.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 201,623 PCR tests.

More than 174.3 million tests have been conducted across the country since the start of the pandemic.

Infection rates have declined steadily over the past two weeks after a surge in June and early July.

Case numbers had dipped below 200 a day in May but topped 1,800 on July 3, the highest figure in five months.

Daily infections have fallen for 15 consecutive days and have remained at fewer than 1,500 for the past four days.