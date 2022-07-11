UAE weather forecast: Relatively cool breezy day with rain on east coast

Weather conditions were relatively cool and breezy on Monday, with rainfall largely contained to the east coast and Abu Dhabi's empty quarter.

The mercury was as low as 30ºC in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Monday morning, a public holiday, with a fresh wind and clear blue skies.

The National Centre of Meteorology said it was raining in Fujairah at 7am, with cloud seeding planes sent up to maximise the rainfall.

There was rainfall expected to the far south of the capital in the desert, it added.

Temperatures will be as low as 26ºC with highs of 40ºC

Recent downpours in Al Ain, Baniyas, and the east coast in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah have led to clearer blue skies, clearing the sand and dust that hangs in the air in the summer months.

Looking ahead, temperatures will rise again later in the week to more than 40ºC from Thursday.

In Oman, conditions settled after days of fainfall led to deadly flooding.

As of Sunday, five people died as a result of flash flooding in the north and south of the country.