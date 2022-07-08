Covid-19 summer travel rules and vaccine booster shots explained

Summer temperatures are rising and parents are preparing to whisk their families abroad for a change of scene and cooler climes.

After years of Covid restrictions limiting which countries were accessible, the world is once again on offer when choosing a destination.

But, if it has been a year since your last Covid inoculation, is your jab now out of date?

If you do need an additional vaccination, call your local health authority to arrange an appointment.

The National explains the entry requirements for some of the most popular holiday destinations. Requirements for unlisted destinations can be found here.

Europe

UK & Ireland — There are no longer any Covid‑19 entry restrictions for travel to the United Kingdom or Ireland. This includes requirements for testing, vaccination, quarantine and entry forms.

Spain — All passengers over 12 years old arriving in the country, including returning Spanish citizens, must have one of the following documents: a digital Covid‑19 certificate or EU equivalent; a vaccination certificate against Covid‑19; or a negative Covid‑19 test certificate or a certificate of recovery.

It must have been a minimum of 14 days since your last vaccination, but also no more than 270 days. After this, you must prove that you have had a booster or third dose.

Recovery certificates are valid for up to 180 days before arrival.

Switzerland — Passengers will no longer be required to carry Covid‑19 test, recovery or vaccination certificates to be accepted for travel.

France — Passengers travelling from the UAE need proof of vaccination, or a negative PCR result from the previous 72 hours.

Greece — Passengers are no longer required to hold a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a Covid-19 test result to enter the country. Quarantine restrictions have also been lifted.

Switzerland no longer has any travel restrictions in place regarding Covid vaccination or PCR test. Reuters

Africa

Egypt — There are no longer any Covid‑19 entry restrictions for travel to Egypt. Passengers are no longer required to hold a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a Covid-19 test result to enter the country. Quarantine restrictions have also been lifted.

Morocco — Passengers must fill out an online Public Health Passenger Form before departure, and present a printed version on arrival. They must also have received their second dose within four months of arriving, or have received a booster dose. Passengers between 12 to 18 years old are considered fully vaccinated as long as they have received two doses of an approved vaccine. A booster dose is not required.

South Africa — There are no longer any Covid-19 entry restrictions for travel to South Africa. Passengers are no longer required to hold a vaccination certificate or a Covid-19 test result to enter the country. Quarantine restrictions have also been lifted.

Australasia

Australia — From July 6, there are no longer any entry restrictions for travel to Australia. Passengers are no longer required to hold a Covid‑19 vaccination certificate or a negative Covid‑19 test result to enter the country. Quarantine restrictions have also been lifted.

New Zealand — From August 1, the New Zealand border is re‑opening to all tourists and visa holders. Travellers must still adhere to Covid-19 vaccination requirements.

Gulf & Middle East

Kuwait - From 1 May, there are no longer any Covid‑19 entry restrictions for travel to Kuwait. Passengers are no longer required to hold a Covid‑19 vaccination certificate or a negative Covid‑19 test result to enter the country. Quarantine restrictions have also been lifted.

Jordan — There are no longer any Covid‑19 entry restrictions for travel to Jordan. These include requirements for testing, vaccination and quarantine.

Lebanon — From March 28, registration on the MOPH Pass Platform of the Ministry of Public Health is no longer required. Travellers must take a PCR test within 72 hours of departure, unless they have received a third dose or booster shot, or if their second dose was within the past six months.

To head to the Maldives this summer make sure to fill in the required paperwork online ahead of departure. Photo: Heritance Aarah Maldives

Indian Ocean islands

Maldives — Travellers must complete the online Traveller Declaration Form within 96 hours before arrival in the Maldives, get a QR code and present it to an immigration officer on arrival.

Passengers travelling to the Maldives as tourists must have a confirmed hotel reservation for their stay at registered tourist facilities.

Mauritius — Travellers must complete a health form online. There are no longer any Covid-19 entry restrictions for travel to Mauritius. Passengers are no longer required to have a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a PCR test result to enter the country. Quarantine restrictions have also been lifted.

Seychelles — Fully vaccinated passengers travelling to the Seychelles are exempt from Covid-19 PCR testing requirements.