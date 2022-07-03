Nine special summer hotel deals around the world, from Marrakesh to Mayfair

If you're yet to firm up your summer travel plans, a special deal at a standout hotel might help you make up your mind.

From the Maldives to Marrakesh, take advantage of discounted room rates, special packages and unique experiences in some of the most sought-after destinations around the world.

Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech

Set within landscaped gardens brimming with fragrant roses and night-blooming cestrum, amid a series of water features, Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech offers a serene getaway 10 minutes from the city’s famed Medina.

For the summer season, the hotel has recreated a beachside vibe, with soft sand now encircling its temperature-controlled swimming pool, and sun loungers and umbrellas sitting beneath sprawling palm trees.

Guests can enjoy these surrounds as part of the resort’s A Summer Like No Other package, which starts at $1,307 per night for a room, and includes round-trip airport transfers, welcome drinks, daily breakfast for two, a signature spa ritual in an open-air setting and a styling session with Moroccan designer Karim Tassi.

Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam

Amsterdam’s diamond trading history is being highlighted in a new package at the Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky. The Diamond Stay starts from $3,199 for two, and includes three nights in a suite, a welcome drink, daily breakfast, airport transfers in a limousine, dinner at The White Room and a spa treatment for two.

But the real draw is a curated diamond tour of the city, which includes a behind-the-scenes visit to a fourth-generation family diamond atelier, where gems are cut and polished to perfection.

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas

Anantara Desaru Coast offers pool villas inspired by traditional Malay houses. Photo: Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas

Nestled on Malaysia’s largely untouched east coast, Anantara Desaru Coast consists of pool villas inspired by traditional Malay houses, with high ceilings and lattice woodwork details sitting alongside a private plunge pool, gazebo and lush gardens.

For those hoping to explore this quiet corner of the country, the hotel is offering a package until the end of the year that includes two nights in a pool villa, including breakfast, for $1,093, along with 15 per cent off on dining and spa treatments.

Hotel Cafe Royal

Mayfair’s Hotel Cafe Royal has launched a supercar package for the summer season. Until the end of September, guests booking into the hotel’s signature suites will be able to explore London and its surrounding English countryside in their own luxury supercar, provided for the duration of their stay.

Guests can choose from a range of models, including the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, the Ferrari 488 GTB, the Porsche 911 Carrera, Aston Martin DB11 and Bentley Continental GT.

Raffles Seychelles

Raffles Seychelles has unveiled a special summer offer for GCC travellers, who will receive a 15 per cent discount on their room rate when booking at least 15 days in advance. Those planning stays of 14 days or more will get 30 per cent off the best available price, as well as a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage, spa and laundry.

Both offers include daily breakfast for two. Set on 16 hectares of beachfront, the resort offers one-bedroom garden view and hillside pool villas, which look out over lush green vegetation, as well as one-bedroom ocean view and panoramic pool villas, with Indian Ocean vistas. There are also two-bedroom options.

Six Senses Zighy Bay

The all-villa resort is located in Oman’s Musandam region. Photo: Six Senses Zighy Bay

Six Senses Zighy Bay is offering a complimentary half-board upgrade with every night’s stay, inclusive of a dinner dining experience, on bookings made before October 14.

The Eat With Six Senses offer allows guests to explore the property’s culinary offering, which includes an authentic Bedouin dining experience on the beach, themed nights at Spice Market, a three-course dinner at Summer House or light bites at Zighy Bar.

The all-villa resort in Oman’s Musandam region is also mindful of sustainability and uses food waste as compost, which fuels its own organic garden, where various types of herbs and vegetables are grown. Local seasonable produce is flavoured across the resort, each with a focus on fresh ingredients and preparation methods that promote a healthy microbiome.

The Chedi Hotel & Residences, Lustica Bay

Those looking to indulge in a little self-care this summer can head to The Chedi Hotel & Residences, Lustica Bay in Montenegro. Guests booking a two-night stay can choose from four curated wellness packages.

The Relax Package starts at €160 per person and includes a facial and body scrub, as well as a traditional Balinese massage spa treatment. The Move Package is from €130 per person and includes access to a Greyp electric super bike, perfect for exploring Lustica Bay, as well as a kayaking experience along the coastline and a workout session with a personal trainer. Starting from €35 per person, the Nourish Package encourages mindful eating, with a daily meal selection of meat, fish and vegetarian options, while the Self-Care Package starts at €120 per person and includes a private indoor workout session, a seaweed bath, a nourishing self-made meal and detoxifying smoothies and nutrient-rich juices.

The Residence Zanzibar

The Family Adventure package at The Residence Zanzibar includes a minimum stay of four nights and lots of fun for the little ones. Photo: The Residence, Zanzibar

A mile-long stretch of beach flanked by 32 hectares of tropical gardens awaits at The Residence, Zanzibar where a family package promises fun for all. Little ones can meet giant tortoises, spend their days at the Kids Club or learn a few tricks in a dedicated cooking class.

The resort’s Zanzibar Family Adventure includes a minimum stay of four nights, daily breakfast and dinner, a 25 per cent discount on spa treatments and dining, a visit to Prison Island to see the tortoises, a private family beach dinner and round-trip airport transfers.

Heritance Aarah Maldives

Heritance Aarah Maldives has launched exclusive adults-only Ocean Suites, with an all-inclusive offer that includes spa credit, two excursions per guest, including a sunset cruise and night fishing, an introductory scuba dive in the resort’s lagoon and access to a range of non-motorised water sports. Guests can also indulge in ice cream, sweets and cocktails from the “naughty carts” roaming the island and will have their minibar replenished twice daily for the duration of their stay.