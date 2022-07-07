Trade exhibition to be part of Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi in November

A trade exhibition will be part of the Global Media Congress being held November 15-17, organisers said.

The show will “emphasise the integration of the sector’s digital infrastructure and its role in helping start-ups gain a foothold in the Middle East region and beyond”, state news agency Wam reported.

It is expected to attract more than 150 exhibiting companies from multiple countries and more than 8,000 trade visitors and delegates.

“A full range of products and equipment vital to the growth of the media sector will be on display at the event,” Wam said.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director General of the Emirates News Agency, one of the organisers, said: “The UAE, under the support and patronage of its wise leadership, is moving forward with organising prominent global events. Expo 2020 Dubai constituted an international certificate of merit for the UAE's wealth of organisational and logistical capabilities and its integrated infrastructure, as well as its ability to achieve all the desired goals of organising global events in all sectors. The Global Media Congress is an extension of this success with its abundance of rich activities that provide an opportunity to foresee the future of the media sector on regional and global levels.

“The Exhibition accompanying the Global Media Congress is an important opportunity for all participants. Whether they are establishments or agencies or companies or individuals, they can explore promising prospects of co-operation in the media sector and to benefit from associated technologies, in addition to allowing start-ups to enter the media industry market which has become one of the main bases for supporting sustainable development efforts in communities.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and group chief executive of Adnec, also one of the organisers, said: “Abu Dhabi has a leading global standing in the business tourism sector, and Adnec is committed to having all the events it hosts or organises to be world-class affairs which befit the reputation of the UAE and Abu Dhabi. The importance of the Global Media Congress is in providing the ideal platform for exhibitors to engage in partnership and cooperation agreements, explore learning opportunities and create new revenue streams within the regions’ markets. It also focuses on critical discussion around digital infrastructure and shines a spotlight on the flexible, competitive, and professional media industry environment in the UAE and Abu Dhabi.

“The exhibition element of the Congress is generating significant interest, locally, within the Arab world and internationally, with many of the world’s most already confirming their participation in this first-of-its-kind event, either through national pavilions or individually. This early adoption and the wealth of incoming inquiries tell us that more countries and exhibitors from around the world will be joining the event imminently,” he added.

The Global Media Congress, under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, will include seminars, the launch of new innovations, interactive workshops, and debates.

It will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and bring together leaders, experts and journalists from abroad.