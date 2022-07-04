Doctor in UAE urges caution when giving sleep gummies to children

A doctor is warning parents against giving melatonin gummies to children without consulting a paediatrician.

Dr Anuradha Ajesh, a specialist in paediatrics at Bareen International Hospital, Mohamed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, urges “natural” sleeping supplements be used instead of melatonin.

Her advice comes after a lawsuit was filed in the US against Procter & Gamble and Olly Public Benefit Corporation for understating the amount of the hormone in their products after lab studies revealed that it could be far in excess of the figure advertised.

Melatonin is a naturally occurring neurohormone that regulates the brain’s sleep cycle.

It alters brain chemistry and the circadian rhythm, the 24-hour cycle that regulates the body's clock.

Melatonin is available in several forms — liquids, gummies, chewable, capsules and tablets — and doses vary.

Procter & Gamble’s Vick’s Pure Zzzzs melatonin gummies and nightly sleep tablets were the subject of the lawsuit that claimed supplements exceeded their advertised dosage by 163 per cent and 150 per cent, respectively.

A federal class action lawsuit has also been submitted against Olly Public Benefit Corporation on behalf of US consumers who purchased Olly melatonin supplements.

The lawsuit alleges Olly misled millions of consumers by inaccurately dosing and labelling its over-the-counter melatonin supplements. Both manufacturers sell the products in the UAE.

“Consumers need to be able to rely on the labels for melatonin supplements,” said Jonas Jacobson of lawyers Dovel & Luner, that submitted the lawsuit in Santa Monica, California.

Olly’s supplement labels claim that its melatonin supplements, like Olly Sleep and Olly Extra Strength, contain specific amounts of melatonin per serving of around 3 milligrams or 5mg.

According to the lawsuit, lab testing revealed that the melatonin products “were substantially (and seemingly randomly) overdosed” and that “the true amount of melatonin was 165 per cent to 274 per cent of the amount claimed”.

The complaint filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Olly violated the consumer protection laws of numerous states, including California Unfair Competition Law and California False Advertising Law.

It said Olly’s labelling was misleading, as the melatonin dosage was inconsistent and random.

Procter & Gamble said its products were manufactured according to US government guidelines.

“P&G stands by the safety and efficacy of PURE Zzzs,” a representative said.

“PURE Zzzs is formulated and marketed in accordance with laws governing supplements, and it is a safe and effective supplement when used as directed for relief of occasional sleeplessness.”

Olly did not respond to a request for comment.

What parents should know about melatonin

Too much melatonin can cause side effects, particularly in children.

Potential problems can be headaches, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness, bedwetting and irritability.

Other side effects can include abdominal cramps and confusion.

Doctors urged caution to people considering using sleeping tablets and advised the use of alternative remedies first.

“Always consult a paediatrician before giving melatonin supplements to your children,” Dr Ajesh said.

“If they need the supplements, get advice on dosage and timing.

“Parents should be careful to administer the correct amount of melatonin since an overdose is possible.

“And if there is an overdose or if given at the wrong time, melatonin can disrupt the child's sleep patterns.”

Symptoms of overdose can also affect a child’s cardiovascular, gastrointestinal or central nervous system.

“Before considering gummies, chewable, capsules, or liquid melatonin for children, it is advisable to try other methods to help your child sleep,” Dr Ajesh said.

“However, if the problem persists, consult your paediatrician to understand the next step.

“It is important to find the root cause of restlessness. If your child is having a hard time calming down, ask yourself why.

“By identifying the cause, you can find an effective solution.”

Tips to help children sleep

Go to bed at the same time every night. Predictable sleep schedules allow children to adjust their internal clock as they fight the set bedtime.

Create a bedtime routine. Meditation, music, reading, or other soothing activities help your child relax before bedtime.

Limit technology before bedtime. Stop using the screens at least one hour before bedtime, as light suppresses melatonin.

