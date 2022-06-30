Sheikh Mohamed grants children of Emirati mothers equal benefits in health and education

President Sheikh Mohamed has issued a directive granting children of Emirati mothers in the UAE the same benefits as other citizens for education and health.

The decision will ensure children of all citizens receive equal treatment in those sectors, Wam reported.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, will implement the strategy.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs is to support federal and local government bodies to introduce the policy.

The move was made in line with efforts to support the families of children of female citizens