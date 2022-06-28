UAE records 1,750 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE announced 1,750 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, its highest daily tally in nearly five months.

Another 1,645 people overcame the virus in the past 24 hours while no deaths were recorded

The Emirates has reported 942,253 infections, 922,518 recoveries and 2,313 deaths to date.

The latest cases were identified as a result of 205,823 additional tests.

The number of active cases stands at 17,422.

The latest daily caseload is the largest since February 6, when 2,015 infections were confirmed.

More than 169.5 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Mass testing of the public has been key to the UAE's fight against Covid-19.

Case numbers have risen significantly in recent weeks, having dropped below 200 in early May.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to Covid-19 safety measures to help curb community transmission.