Sheikh Hamdan issues resolution cancelling fees levied on Dubai-based airline agents

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has issued Resolution No. 32 of 2022, cancelling the fees imposed on airline agents and offices operating in Dubai.

The fees had been levied under regulations issued in March 1985 and under Resolution No. 4 of 1998.

The new resolution, which annuls any prior regulations that contradict its provisions, is effective immediately and will be published in the Official Gazette, according to the Wam news agency.