Tremors felt in Dubai after 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Iran

People in Dubai reported feeling earthquake tremors on Saturday morning after a quake shook southern Iran.

One resident in Downtown Dubai said their bookshelves began to shake just after 7:30am, while another said furniture started to move.

The National Centre of Meteorology confirmed a 6.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in southern Iran at 7:37am UAE time.

In a statement carried by state news agency Wam, the NCM said the quake was "slightly felt by residents but without effect in the UAE".

A 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in South of Iran at 07:37, 25/06/2022 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) June 25, 2022

Scores of people took to social media to describe feeling the tremors across Dubai, from JBR to Jumeirah.

Minor tremors are often recorded in the UAE as a result of earthquakes in Iran.

The NCM also recorded a 4.3 magnitude quake on Friday at about 6:30pm in Iran but it was not believed to have been felt in the UAE.

Earthquake shakes Afghanistan - in pictures