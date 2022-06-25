Tremors felt in Dubai after 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Iran

Residents of Downtown Dubai report furniture moving and objects shaking

Tremors were felt across Dubai on Saturday morning. Reuters
The National
Jun 25, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

People in Dubai reported feeling earthquake tremors on Saturday morning after a quake shook southern Iran.

One resident in Downtown Dubai said their bookshelves began to shake just after 7:30am, while another said furniture started to move.

The National Centre of Meteorology confirmed a 6.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in southern Iran at 7:37am UAE time.

In a statement carried by state news agency Wam, the NCM said the quake was "slightly felt by residents but without effect in the UAE".

Scores of people took to social media to describe feeling the tremors across Dubai, from JBR to Jumeirah.

Minor tremors are often recorded in the UAE as a result of earthquakes in Iran.

The NCM also recorded a 4.3 magnitude quake on Friday at about 6:30pm in Iran but it was not believed to have been felt in the UAE.

Earthquake shakes Afghanistan - in pictures

Afghan men assess the damage to a house destroyed by an earthquake in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan. Reuters

Afghan men assess the damage to a house destroyed by an earthquake in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan. Reuters

Updated: June 25, 2022, 5:47 AM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL