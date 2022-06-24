Abu Dhabi authorities to investigate building fire that killed one person

A fire that broke out in Abu Dhabi overnight, killing one person, has been extinguished.

The incident happened in a building in Al Dana district late on Thursday evening.

Abu Dhabi Police posted online at 0.37am to say the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority had put out the fire and that the cooling process was under way.

A second post revealed that one person died as a result of the blaze. Another who suffered minor injuries was treated on site.

No additional details were given. Authorities have begun their investigation into the cause of the fire.