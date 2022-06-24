Abu Dhabi authorities to investigate building fire that killed one person

Blaze broke out in Al Dana district late last night

MAy 6, 2012, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Police tape lies strewn over the pavement where 2 men were murdered yesterday. The crime was one of the more brazen actos of violence has seen recently, wioth the shooting taking place on the road right next to the Al Jimi District's police station. Members of the community claim the killing was an act of revenge, but this could not be confirmed by anyone on any sort of official level as of today. Lee Hoagland/The National
Sarah Forster
Jun 24, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

A fire that broke out in Abu Dhabi overnight, killing one person, has been extinguished.

The incident happened in a building in Al Dana district late on Thursday evening.

Abu Dhabi Police posted online at 0.37am to say the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority had put out the fire and that the cooling process was under way.

A second post revealed that one person died as a result of the blaze. Another who suffered minor injuries was treated on site.

No additional details were given. Authorities have begun their investigation into the cause of the fire.

Updated: June 24, 2022, 6:52 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL