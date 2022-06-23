UAE weather: Dust storms hit parts of Abu Dhabi

Dust storms moved in over parts of Abu Dhabi late on Thursday afternoon and more could be on the way in parts of the UAE on Friday.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a warning to the public that north-westerly winds of up to 40 kilometres an hour could kick up more dust on Friday.

It also forecast that cloud cover could increase in eastern areas in the morning.

"There is a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon," the centre said.

More cloud cover is expected on Saturday.

"The temperature [will] tend to decrease over some areas," the centre said.

Conditions could be similar on Sunday with more clouds in the east, humidity over coastal areas and "a probability of fog or mist formation", it said.

Heavy rain fell in parts of the UAE on Monday – despite temperatures approaching 50ºC in areas.

Downpours mainly affected the east of the country and Al Ain, in particular.