UAE weather: Dust storms hit parts of Abu Dhabi

The National Centre of Meteorology says more could be on the way

The authorities have said more dust storms could be on the way for parts of the UAE. Antonie Robertson / The National
Jun 23, 2022
Dust storms moved in over parts of Abu Dhabi late on Thursday afternoon and more could be on the way in parts of the UAE on Friday.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a warning to the public that north-westerly winds of up to 40 kilometres an hour could kick up more dust on Friday.

It also forecast that cloud cover could increase in eastern areas in the morning.

"There is a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon," the centre said.

Dust storms reduced visibility in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

More cloud cover is expected on Saturday.

"The temperature [will] tend to decrease over some areas," the centre said.

Conditions could be similar on Sunday with more clouds in the east, humidity over coastal areas and "a probability of fog or mist formation", it said.

Heavy rain fell in parts of the UAE on Monday – despite temperatures approaching 50ºC in areas.

Downpours mainly affected the east of the country and Al Ain, in particular.

Updated: June 23, 2022, 1:07 PM
