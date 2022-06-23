Abu Dhabi Police issue pool safety warning for school summer holidays

Abu Dhabi Police issued a pool safety warning before the school summer holidays.

The force urged parents to secure their home pools to prevent drowning accidents.

Authorities in the UAE regularly issue such safety warnings on social media, especially in summer.

As part of its 'Safe Summer' campaign, police advised people to install fences, a built-in ladder and safety handrails.

Young children, especially toddlers, should be supervised at all times when inside or around the pool. Children should have floats and life jackets.

Parents are urged to learn how to perform first aid and are asked to avoid being distracted by mobile phones when their children are swimming.

They should also ensure the floor surrounding the pool is not slippery.

They said parental negligence was a major cause of child drowning accidents and taking such simple steps can keep children safe.