UAE discusses military co-operation with French army

A UAE Ministry of Defence delegation, headed by Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, commander of the Land Forces, has participated in the international defence and security industries exhibition, Eurosatori 2022, in Paris.

He met Lieutenant General Thierry Burkhard, chief of staff of the French army, on Friday.

They discussed topics of common interest and ways to develop and strengthen them.

The UAE delegation was also briefed on the latest defence and military radar technologies, plus general military equipment.

They were also shown smart defence systems and the latest products developed by military technology.

The advanced systems will help to enhance the military's role in achieving peace, security and stability in the world.

The exhibition concluded on Friday.