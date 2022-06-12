Strawberry Supermoon to be visible in UAE skies this week

A Strawberry Supermoon will appear in the UAE’s skies on Tuesday and will also be visible around the world.

It is one of four supermoons that will grace the skies this year, including one that already happened on May 16.

The phenomenon occurs when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit and appears larger than normal.

This year’s ‘Strawberry Supermoon’ will be at a distance of 357,658 kilometres from Earth. The average distance between the Moon and Earth is 384,472km.

Despite the name, the celestial event does not mean the Moon will actually turn pink or red, but there will be a reddish hue caused by reflections of sunlight.

“The ‘Strawberry Moon’, as the last full Moon of spring or the first full Moon of summer is called, gained its name from the time of year when berries ripen,” Nasa said on its website.

“The name, however, doesn’t necessarily imply the Moon is red, though it does appear a reddish colour when rising or setting.”

Native American tribes in the 1930s called it a Strawberry Moon because the event coincided with strawberry harvesting season.

On July 13, the third supermoon of the year will be visible. It will be 357,418km from Earth.

The last one will be on August 12, at a distance of 361,409km.