UAE weather: Temperatures to hit mid-forties in some areas

Monday will be mostly sunny and dusty at times, with temperatures topping 45°C in some areas.

It will be cooler on the coast, where the mercury will reach 38°C in Abu Dhabi city and 36°C in Dubai. The south will be hot.

Light to moderate winds will pick up at times during the day, blowing dust over some exposed areas. Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate to calm and calm in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will rise on Tuesday, reaching 43°C in Abu Dhabi city and 39°C in Dubai.

It will remain hot in Abu Dhabi city for the remainder of the week, with temperatures in the low 40s.

It will be slightly cooler in Dubai, staying in the high 30s mainly, although it will reach 40°C on Thursday.

Dust will be an ongoing issue until at least Friday, as winds will at times blow dust and sand.