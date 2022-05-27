UAE weather: forecasters issue warning about dust in the east

Forecasters have issued a warning about dust in the east of the Emirates, which will affect visibility at times on Friday.

The National Centre of Meteorology said north-westerly winds, which will reach 45 kilometres an hour, will kick up dust and sand, reducing visibility to below 2,000 metres on the eastern coast.

Temperatures will top 46°C in some southern areas, but it will be cooler on the coast where the mercury will reach 38°C in Abu Dhabi city and Dubai.

It will be dusty in general, said the NCM, with moderate to fresh winds that will be strong at times over the sea.

Conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Sea of Oman.

Saturday will be sunny and hazy, with light to moderate winds, especially over the sea, blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures will reach 38°C in Abu Dhabi city and 40°C in Dubai.

The weather will be similar on Sunday, with the mercury predicted to hit 39°C in Abu Dhabi city and 40°C in Dubai.

Monday will also be mainly sunny and hazy at times, with dust and sand being blown. Temperatures will be in the high 30s.

Humidity is expected to rise overnight, increasing the risk of a misty start on Tuesday on the coast and inland.