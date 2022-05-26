UAE weather: dusty conditions to continue over the weekend

The National Centre of Meteorology is forecasting dusty skies until at least Monday, as the tail end of dust storms from Iraq and Kuwait sweep over the UAE.

Thursday will be another hot and dusty day, with temperatures topping 45°C in some areas.

It will be generally sunny, with moderate to fresh winds that will be strong at times over the sea. Dust and sand clouds are expected during the day.

The mercury will reach 38°C in Abu Dhabi city and 37°C in Dubai. It will be hotter in the south, with highs of 45°C.

#أقل_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة صباح هذا اليوم 20.7 درجة مئوية في ركنة (العين) الساعة 04:45 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 20.7°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 04:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/99bMFkBoJg — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) May 26, 2022

Conditions will be very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Sea of Oman.

Friday will also be dusty and sandy, as light to moderate northwesterly winds will freshen at times, blowing dust during the day. Temperatures will reach 40°C in Abu Dhabi city and 41°C in Dubai.

The weekend will see more of the same, with temperatures dipping slightly on Saturday to 38°C in Abu Dhabi city and 39°C in Dubai, before edging higher again on Sunday to reach 39°C in Abu Dhabi city and 40°C in Dubai. It is expected to be dusty again.

Monday will be fair in general and hazy at times. It will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid to high-30s.