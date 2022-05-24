Public urged to be 'extremely vigilant' as thick dust blankets UAE

Members of the public have been urged to be "extremely vigilant" as thick dust continues to blanket large parts of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued the alert on Tuesday evening, warning the public that "hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast" until 10pm.

Dust storms sweeping the emirate greatly reduced visibility throughout the day.

The NCM tweeted shortly after 5pm on Tuesday that "suspended dust" had cut visibility in Dubai.

A similar notice was issued for Abu Dhabi earlier in the day.

The NCM said visibility would be reduced to less than 2,000 metres in some parts of the Emirates.

The forecaster had earlier predicted several days of dusty weather due to a system over Syria, Iraq and northern Saudi Arabia, and moving towards the Arabian Gulf.

The Plume app, which monitors cities around the world, described air quality as 'very poor' in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Tuesday evening.

Kuwait has also been affected, resulting in the suspension of flights because of severe weather.

The NCM said north-westerly winds reaching up to 40kph would kick up dust clouds on Tuesday in parts of the UAE.

The Emirates has been hit by a bout of dusty weather in recent days.

Abu Dhabi Police has issued regular alerts on social media this month, calling for motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

The force reminded drivers not to take photographs of the hazy weather while behind the wheel.

Protect your health in dusty weather

Doctors in the UAE have advised people to remain indoors and wear face masks as dust and sandstorms sweep across the country.

The use of air purifiers is also recommended for people with breathing difficulties.

Dr Emad Al Nemnem, a pulmonary disease consultant at Burjeel Medical City, said people with respiratory illness are at greater risk and must take extra care.

“Sandstorms are especially dangerous for patients with respiratory disorders, particularly those with chronic bronchitis and asthma,” Dr Nemnem said.

“The symptoms start with an increase in coughing, sputum and chest tightness.”

He advised asthma patients to carry their inhalers at all times and consult a doctor or head to the emergency department if breathing becomes difficult.

“We urge patients to drink lots of water, wear good-quality masks even at home and get an air purifier,” he said.