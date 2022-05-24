Dubai Police appeal for help to identify body found in water near Palm Jumeirah

Dubai Police have appealed to the public to help them identify a body found at sea.

The dead man was discovered without any ID in the water between The Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Al Arab hotel and was wearing black shorts and a blue T-shirt.

Police put out the request on their social media channels on Tuesday.

"The man, who was found dead in the sea at the area between Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Al Arab Hotel, is an Asian national in his 40s," the force said on its Facebook page.

"He was found wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts. The deceased had no identification documents on him."

Anyone recognising the description of the man is urged to approach the Ports Police Station, or call Dubai Police call centre on 04901.