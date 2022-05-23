Davos 2022: High-level UAE delegation attends forum to present country's ambitious vision

Ministers, government officials and private sector leaders working together to advance global co-operation

May 23, 2022

A high-level UAE delegation, encompassing government ministers, officials and private sector leaders, is attending the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The group will aim to showcase the UAE's ambitious vision at the five-day event, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the UAE aims to promote global co-operation and participate in designing new work models to improve societies.

He highlighted to the historical relationship between the UAE and the Davos forum that spans more than two decades.

It started with the speech delivered by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the 2001 meeting that set out how the world could co-operate and advance.

The UAE government and the World Economic Forum in 2020 signed a five-year partnership deal, state news agency Wam reported, that aims to unify vision and goals for joint co-operation.

The UAE already hosts the Global Future Council meeting. It is an annual gathering of the World Economic Forum’s Network of Global Future Councils that brings together more than 600 members from academia, business, government and civil society to provide forward-thinking leadership.

More than 2,000 government leaders and officials, decision-makers, scientists, private sector leaders and prominent academia figures are attending this year's World Economic Forum to chart a path through the uncertainties of today to a brighter tomorrow. It runs until Friday.

Updated: May 23, 2022, 12:47 PM
