UAE weather: temperatures top 40°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Moderate to fresh winds will strengthen, blowing dust and sand, especially in the west

Dubai has experienced dusty weather lately. Antonie Robertson/The National
Gillian Duncan
May 21, 2022

The weekend will be hot and dusty, with temperatures topping 40°C on Saturday.

Moderate to fresh winds will strengthen at times, blowing dust and sand during the day, especially in the west.

Conditions will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and calm in the Sea of Oman.

The weather on Sunday will be similar, with winds blowing dust and sand, especially in the west.

The mercury will hit 39°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the current run of breezy weather is predicted to last until at least Wednesday, as fresh winds whip up dust and sand.

Monday will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, especially in the north and east. Temperatures will reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

On Tuesday it will again be hot and dusty, hitting 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 39°C in Dubai.

Updated: May 21, 2022, 4:51 AM
