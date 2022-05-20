UAE weather: hot and dusty weekend ahead

Temperatures will reach 46°C in some areas on Friday ahead of a hot and dusty weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the current run of breezy weather is predicted to last until at least Tuesday, as fresh winds whip up dust and sand.

Temperatures will reach 40°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Friday. It will be warmer in the south, with highs of 46°C.

Light to moderate winds will blow dust and sand during the day, especially in the west.

Humidity will rise overnight, creating a risk of mist formation over some areas in the north.

The weather over the weekend will be similar, with winds blowing dust and sand, especially in the west.

It will, however, be slightly cooler, with temperatures reaching 39°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai on Saturday.

On Sunday, the mercury will hit 37°C in Abu Dhabi and 39°C in Dubai.

Monday will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, especially in the north and east. Temperatures will reach 39°C in Abu Dhabi and 36°C in Dubai.

On Tuesday it will again be hot and dusty, hitting 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 35°C in Dubai.