Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have banned camping on public beaches.

The emirate's municipality on social media said it acted after a rise in complaints about campers from residents and beachgoers.

The authority said people were camping in undesignated areas and it affected the appearance of beaches.

It urged everyone to follow the rules and anyone flouting them faces legal action.

People can contact its call centre at 800 661 for more information.