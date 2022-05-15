UAE weather: dusty conditions with highs of about 40°C this week

Temperatures are expected to rise significantly this week as dust continues to blow across many parts of the UAE.

On Monday, light to moderate winds from the south-east and north-west will cause sand to blow during the day at speeds of about 35 kilometres an hour.

Temperatures will rise to 40°C across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and as high as 44°C in Sweihan, near Al Ain.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Monday's weather would be “fair in general, with a significant increase in temperatures over some areas".

“Humid [on Monday] night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist or fog formation,” forecasters added.

Is that sand or fog, Dubai? pic.twitter.com/LNN7MZ7wvk — Dave (@TaineMcLean) May 15, 2022

On Tuesday and Wednesday, dusty conditions will continue and there will be light to moderate winds from the south-east and north-west at speeds of 40kph.

It will remain humid at night, with highs of 41°C in Dubai and 39 °C in Abu Dhabi during the day.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and calmer in the Gulf of Oman.

On Thursday, temperatures across the UAE will return to about 41°C to 42°C, including in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

In Al Ain, temperatures are expected to surge higher to around 46°C.