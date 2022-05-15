Covid-19 in UAE: Emirates records 323 new coronavirus cases

Infections fall after slight increase after the Eid Al Fitr break

The National
May 15, 2022

The UAE reported 323 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 902,484.

Another 303 people recovered from the virus, taking this tally to 886,128.

No deaths have been reported since March 7, with this figure standing at 2,302.

Cases rose slightly after the Eid Al Fitr break but fell once more on Sunday.

The latest cases were detected after 202,745 PCR tests were carried out in the 24-hour reporting period.

Mass testing and one of the world’s fastest vaccination drives has helped the UAE to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Authorities have said 100 per cent of the eligible UAE population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with almost 98 per cent fully immunised.

Updated: May 15, 2022, 10:54 AM
