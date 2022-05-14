Coronavirus: UAE records 352 new cases

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives has helped the UAE curb the pandemic

The National
May 14, 2022

The UAE reported 352 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 902,161.

Another 288 people recovered from the virus, taking this tally to 885,825.

No deaths have been reported since March 7, with this figure standing at 2,302.

The latest cases were detected after 220,124 PCR tests were carried out in the 24-hour reporting period.

Authorities have said 100 per cent of the eligible UAE population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, with almost 98 per cent fully vaccinated.

