Abu Dhabi conference to tackle drug and substance abuse

More than 1,000 experts in the field of substance abuse and addiction will gather in Abu Dhabi for a major conference this week.

The event marks the first time the International Society for Substance Use Professionals (Issup) has met in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Running from Thursday to Monday, May 16, the conference at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will be hosted by the National Rehabilitation Centre in partnership with the US Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

“This conference seeks to build a global network of strategic partnerships between organisations and specialists in the field of substance use disorders,” said Dr Hamad Abdullah Al Ghafri, director general of the UAE centre.

“It constitutes a unique opportunity to share knowledge about scientific and research developments in this field, as well as up-to-date effective interventions and the best practices.”

Organisers said the conference is one of the largest to take place since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Lockdowns and isolation led to a spike in substance abuse, alcohol dependency and drug use in many nations, studies have shown.