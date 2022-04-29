UAE weather: a dusty day ahead, with a chance of rain

The UAE is in store for a dusty and windy Friday, with a chance of rain in some areas, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

Forecasters said the east and west are most likely to be hit by showers, with a chance of rain on the coast and islands.

The NCM also said winds could kick up dust and sand clouds, reducing visibility.

Temperatures will reach 39°C in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and 38°C in Dubai. It will be slightly hotter in the south, where the mercury will hit 40°C.

The UAE is experiencing a spell of unsettled weather, which began earlier in the week with heavy showers and hail in Sharjah and Fujairah. Since then, many parts of the country have been affected.

NCM forecasters said the showers are a result of a weather system sweeping in from the Red Sea and southern Iran, accompanied by humid winds.

Looking ahead to the weekend, on Saturday there will be a chance of rain in the east and the interior. Temperatures will fall on the coast to the mid-30s and winds, which will be strong at times, will blow dust and sand, reducing visibility.

Conditions will be rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Sunday will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times.

Temperatures will reach highs of 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 35°C in Dubai. Light to moderate winds will strengthen at times, kicking up dust.

Conditions will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Monday will be dusty with a significant increase in temperatures, reaching 42°C in some areas.

Rain in the UAE - in pictures