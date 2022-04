A fire broke out at a Dubai hotel on Wednesday sending smoke over the Downtown area.

Images showed flames on the roof of the Swissôtel Al Murooj, which is close to Dubai Mall, shortly after 3pm.

Staff at the hotel told The National that the building was quickly evacuated.

Civil Defence were at the scene and the flames had been extinguished, they added.

Guests remained at a nearby assembly point while the hotel was checked over.

More to follow