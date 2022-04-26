Ukrainian former Olympian given new lease of life after surgery in Dubai

A Ukrainian former Olympian has undergone knee surgery in Dubai that has freed her from years of pain caused by a debilitating condition.

Larisa Strotskaia, who represented the Soviet Union in the 1972 Olympics in the long jump, said she was “haunted” by pain from severe osteoarthritis in both knees, with medication giving little relief.

The 68-year-old came to Dubai with her husband, Boris Eremeev, in December to visit their children. It was during their extended holiday that war broke out.

Her condition worsened after swelling in both legs left her unable to walk, sit or lie down without pain.

Doctors suggested surgery but the family could not afford treatment.

“I tried everything from taking pain killers to injections to doing physiotherapy to get some relief from the pain,” she said.

“We had come here to meet our children and grandchildren. We were planning to go back to Ukraine in March. But things turned upside down for us in this short time.”

The Ukrainian consulate in Dubai put them in touch with Aster Hospitals, which stepped in to cover the cost of the treatment.

Ms Strotskaia recently underwent a total knee replacement procedure at Aster Hospital, Qusais.

“We do not have a country to go back to,” she said.

The couple are living with their children and have been given a visa extension so that they may stay in the country.

“The UAE government granted special approval for us to stay in the country for a year,” said Mr Eremeev.

“We had come with some money to spend a short vacation with our children and grandchildren.

“Neither could we afford the cost of the surgery here in Dubai, nor could we go back to Ukraine.”

They have no knowledge of the state of the family apartment in Kyiv.

“We are going through the toughest time in our life,” Ms Strotskaia told The National.

“We have lost everything in our life.”

For now, she is enjoying the experience of being pain-free for the first time in years following her surgery on April 16.

“Now I am relieved. There is no pain,” she said.

“I can walk without pain and I’m looking forward to this. The pain in my knees has been haunting me for some time now.”

Dr Raghavendra K Siddappa, specialist orthopaedic surgeon at Aster, performed the four-hour bilateral total knee replacement, exchanging the damaged bone and joint for titanium and cobalt chromium metal implants.

“Post-surgery, she had done well and started walking on the same day,” Dr Siddappa said.

“Surgery is advised only in advanced stages of arthritis, where the entire joint is damaged, [and] the patient finds it difficult to walk, climb the staircase and there is no relief with medications and physiotherapy.”

Physiotherapy will continue for two more weeks as Ms Strotskaia gains strength.

The couple were grateful to the hospital and doctor for their “exceptional” support and care. They said they are hopeful about the future.

“We will forever be indebted to all those who have supported us during these times of crisis,” she said.

“The war is getting intense. But we hope to return to our country soon.”