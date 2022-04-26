UAE weather: high winds cause sandstorm to descend on Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi police have urged motorists to drive with caution during the sandstorm that has descended on the capital.

Authorities issued the warning on social media, urging motorists not to take videos on their phones to record the storm that has been caused by high winds in the emirate.

"Abu Dhabi Police urges drivers to be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust," the force said in a tweet.

"And for your safety and for the safety of others on the road, please do not be distracted by taking any videos or using your phone."

Moderate winds were expected to blow dust during the day in the emirate, a forecast issued by the National Centre of Meteorology showed.

This is due to a weather system sweeping in from the Red Sea and southern Iran, which will be accompanied by humid winds, the NCM said.

In an updated warning issued on Tuesday afternoon, the NCM said winds with speeds of 40 kilometres per hour were blowing dust and reducing visibility to less than 1,000 metres in Liwa, Al Dhafra region.

Earlier, the NCM said temperatures will reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi city and 38°C in Dubai on Tuesday.

It could rain in the west, east and interior.

Parts of Sharjah were hit by heavy rain and hail on Sunday and more showers fell on Monday in Sharjah and Fujairah.

There is a chance of more rain throughout the week, the NCM said.

From Wednesday evening to Friday it will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain, especially in the west and south, extending over some areas on the coast and islands.

Temperatures will remain around 40°C to 41°C until Friday, when they will fall to 39°C in Abu Dhabi city and 35°C in Dubai.

