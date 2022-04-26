UAE weather: temperatures to reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi with chance of rain across country

Tuesday will be hot and dusty at times with the possibility of rain in some areas.

Temperatures will reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi city and 38°C in Dubai.

It will be partly cloudy and light to moderate winds will blow dust during the day.

It could rain in the west, east and the interior.

Parts of Sharjah were hit by heavy rain and hail on Sunday and more showers fell on Monday in Sharjah and Fujairah.

There is a chance of more rain throughout the week, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

This is due to a weather system sweeping in from the Red Sea and southern Iran, which will be accompanied by humid winds, NCM said.

From Wednesday evening to Friday it will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain, especially in the west and south, extending over some areas on the coast and islands.

Temperatures will remain around 40°C to 41°C until Friday, when they will fall to 39°C in Abu Dhabi city and 35°C in Dubai.

