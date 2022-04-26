UAE weather: temperatures to reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi with chance of rain across country

Parts of Sharjah were hit by heavy downpours and hail on Sunday

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. December 23, 2013/// Sunny weather in the Chorniche, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Mona Al-Marzooqi/ The National *** Local Caption *** 131223-MM-weather-006.JPG
Gillian Duncan
Apr 26, 2022

Tuesday will be hot and dusty at times with the possibility of rain in some areas.

Temperatures will reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi city and 38°C in Dubai.

It will be partly cloudy and light to moderate winds will blow dust during the day.

It could rain in the west, east and the interior.

Parts of Sharjah were hit by heavy rain and hail on Sunday and more showers fell on Monday in Sharjah and Fujairah.

Read more
Sand dunes can 'breathe', research carried out in Gulf desert shows

There is a chance of more rain throughout the week, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

This is due to a weather system sweeping in from the Red Sea and southern Iran, which will be accompanied by humid winds, NCM said.

From Wednesday evening to Friday it will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain, especially in the west and south, extending over some areas on the coast and islands.

Temperatures will remain around 40°C to 41°C until Friday, when they will fall to 39°C in Abu Dhabi city and 35°C in Dubai.

Rain in the UAE - in pictures

A rainbow at Expo 2020 Dubai on a cloudy, rainy day for much of the country from Abu Dhabi city to the Northern Emirates on Sunday, January 16. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A rainbow at Expo 2020 Dubai on a cloudy, rainy day for much of the country from Abu Dhabi city to the Northern Emirates on Sunday, January 16. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Updated: April 26, 2022, 4:31 AM
WeatherAbu DhabiDubai
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: temperatures to reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi with chance of rain across country
An image that illustrates this article UAE's best universities: The British University in DubaiStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Ramadan 2022: five money lessons to learn during the holy month
An image that illustrates this article People with coronavirus-linked mental health issues need support, says report