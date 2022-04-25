UAE leaders gather to discuss next 50 years

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for talks on the country's future.

During the meeting, they discussed the success of Expo 2020 Dubai in bringing people from all over the world together to share ideas and experience diverse cultures.

They also spoke on the UAE's high ranking in a number of global indexes even throughout the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the numerous initiatives that make up the “Projects of the 50th".

Sharing photos of the occasion online, the Dubai ruler said they met at Al Marmoom in the emirate on Monday afternoon.

“While receiving my brother, Mohamed bin Zayed, at Al Marmoom rest house in Dubai this afternoon, we discussed a number of current issues and we talked about a group of upcoming projects of the homeland,” he said.

“Our country is developing rapidly and its future is good, noble and honourable, God willing.”

I was honored to join my brother Mohammed bin Rashid for Iftar in Dubai where we reflected on our country’s many blessings and discussed the ongoing development of the UAE under the wise leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa. pic.twitter.com/QjyWyssjsM — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 25, 2022

The photos show that Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Executive Council, was also present at the meeting.

Also discussed were preparations for the next 50 years of growth for the UAE, plus the government's efforts to provide a good quality of life to both citizens and residents.

Sheikh Mohamed also posted a message online on the occasion, saying the two leaders discussed the UAE's “many blessings".

“I was honoured to join my brother, Mohammed bin Rashid, for iftar in Dubai where we reflected on our country’s many blessings and discussed the ongoing development of the UAE under the wise leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa,” wrote Sheikh Mohamed.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.