Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces Dh6.3bn Dubai housing package for Emiratis

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday announced the approval of a Dh6.3 billion investment project to deliver housing and land for more than 4,600 Emiratis.

Sheikh Mohammed said plans to construct an integrated housing complex in Al Khawaneej, which will include 1,100 residential villas, had also been given the go-ahead.

The major initiatives are part of a wider strategy to provide quality living standards for the emirate's citizens.

Sheikh Mohammed confirmed the projects on Twitter, accompanied by a video outlining Dubai's ambitious plans to support its citizens.

Last September, Sheikh Mohammed said Dh65 billion would be allocated to a housing programme in Dubai for UAE citizens over the next two decades.

"Quality housing is a dignity and a right for all," said Sheikh Mohammed at the time.

"A decent life for the people of the country is the first priority for the government’s work."

The continued investment in housing infrastructure comes as Dubai enjoys a population boom.

Numbers of those living in the emirate have passed the 3.5 million mark amid a post-pandemic rise in migration.

Dubai Statistics Centre's live population counter stood at 3,500,105 on Thursday.

Between the end of 2020 and April 2022, the population rose by close to 100,000.

Population growth is a major goal for the emirate's government, with a target of 5.8 million people by 2040 and an expansion of Dubai planned.