Huge gold chain worn by airline passenger seized by customs in Delhi

Gold worth more than $74,000 and $38,000 in cash was seized by Indian customs officials from passengers travelling to and from Dubai this week.

Undeclared gold was confiscated from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai into Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday, April 19.

The man was wearing a heavy gold chain around his neck and was found with gold bars stuffed in his pockets as he walked through the airport's arrivals area. He was subsequently arrested and officials say an investigation is ongoing.

Two days earlier and customs officers at the same airport intercepted an Indian passenger about to board a flight to Dubai with a suitcase full of cash.

One Indian Pax departing to Dubai on 17.04.2022 apprehended by the Customs officer At IGI Airport.

Total 1,40,000/- (saudi arab riyal) & 30 (uae dirham) recovered from the pax. The collective value of the seized currency comes out to be Rs. 27,51,602/- pic.twitter.com/2709p5MOw7 — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) April 22, 2022

The Indian passenger was picked up at IGI Airport on Sunday, April 17, with a bag containing Saudi Arabian riyal and UAE dirham worth around $38,000.

To crack down on money laundering, authorities have limited the amount of undeclared cash that can be brought from India into Dubai to $3,000.

While there is no limit to how much of a foreign currency can be taken out of India, notes, coins or travellers cheques exceeding $10,000 must be declared.

No customs duties are paid on cash up to Dh100,000 brought into the UAE, but it must be declared by filling out relevant forms prior to departure.

However, restrictions are in place to control the amount of gold taken into India.

Since April 1, 2016, male passengers have been able to bring in up to 20 grams of gold worth Rs50,000 ($654) duty free, while women are allowed to take twice that amount before paying tax.

Gold jewellery exceeding that amount must be declare at customs and import duty paid to the government, although fees changed from 12.5 per cent to 10.75 per cent in February 2021 in a bid to deter smugglers.

