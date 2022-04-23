Huge gold chain worn by airline passenger seized by customs in Delhi

Undeclared gold and cash worth more than $100,000 intercepted by officials in two incidents

Undeclared gold was confiscated from a passenger arriving from Dubai into Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.
Nick Webster
Apr 23, 2022

Gold worth more than $74,000 and $38,000 in cash was seized by Indian customs officials from passengers travelling to and from Dubai this week.

Undeclared gold was confiscated from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai into Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday, April 19.

The man was wearing a heavy gold chain around his neck and was found with gold bars stuffed in his pockets as he walked through the airport's arrivals area. He was subsequently arrested and officials say an investigation is ongoing.

Two days earlier and customs officers at the same airport intercepted an Indian passenger about to board a flight to Dubai with a suitcase full of cash.

The Indian passenger was picked up at IGI Airport on Sunday, April 17, with a bag containing Saudi Arabian riyal and UAE dirham worth around $38,000.

To crack down on money laundering, authorities have limited the amount of undeclared cash that can be brought from India into Dubai to $3,000.

Read more
Watch: Indian officials arrest six passengers for smuggling 5.5kg gold in their wigs

While there is no limit to how much of a foreign currency can be taken out of India, notes, coins or travellers cheques exceeding $10,000 must be declared.

No customs duties are paid on cash up to Dh100,000 brought into the UAE, but it must be declared by filling out relevant forms prior to departure.

However, restrictions are in place to control the amount of gold taken into India.

Since April 1, 2016, male passengers have been able to bring in up to 20 grams of gold worth Rs50,000 ($654) duty free, while women are allowed to take twice that amount before paying tax.

Gold jewellery exceeding that amount must be declare at customs and import duty paid to the government, although fees changed from 12.5 per cent to 10.75 per cent in February 2021 in a bid to deter smugglers.

Brazen airline smuggling attempts: in pictures

US Customs arrested this Fly Jamaica Airways cabin crew attendant, who was found to have 4kg of cocaine strapped to his legs and concealed under tights and trousers. The haul at New York's JFK Airport would have been worth about $160,000 on the street. Photo: US Customs and Border Protection

US Customs arrested this Fly Jamaica Airways cabin crew attendant, who was found to have 4kg of cocaine strapped to his legs and concealed under tights and trousers. The haul at New York's JFK Airport would have been worth about $160,000 on the street. Photo: US Customs and Border Protection

Updated: April 23, 2022, 9:06 AM
Dubai AirportIndiaGold
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Water consumption for irrigation slashed by 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafrah region
An image that illustrates this article Huge gold chain worn by airline passenger seized by customs in Delhi
An image that illustrates this article Car park attendant in Dubai scoops Dh100,000 Mahzooz prize
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: cooler spell ends as weekend temperatures climb into the 40s