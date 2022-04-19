UAE weather: temperatures to hit mid-30s in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The mercury will rise on Tuesday after a run of cooler days

People enjoying a sunny day and warm weather watching jet skiers near flag point on Corniche in Abu Dhabi. Ravindranath K / The National
Gillian Duncan
Apr 19, 2022

Tuesday will be sunny and warm, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The mercury will hit 34°C in Abu Dhabi city and 35°C in Dubai.

But it will be hotter in the south, with temperatures reaching 37°C.

Temperatures have been cooler in recent days, after a run of hot weather.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh at times.

Conditions will be moderate to calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Humidity will rise overnight, raising the risk of mist over some areas on the coast.

Temperatures will remain fairly pleasant for the next couple of days, before rising to the high 30s by Thursday.

They will reach 41°C on Sunday and remain around that level throughout next week.

