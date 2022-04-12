UAE weather: temperatures to hit 43°C

Tuesday will be a hot and sunny day, with temperatures reaching 43°C.

Thick fog blanketed an area in Abu Dhabi overnight, prompting police to reduce the speed limit to 80kph on the Al Faya to Al Ain motorway.

The murky weather affected an area inland south of the capital, where visibility fell below 1km.

The fog is expected to lift by 9.30am.

Temperatures will be more pleasant on the coast, reaching 37°C in Abu Dhabi city and 36°C in Dubai, but it will be hotter in the south, where temperatures will reach 43°C.

Winds will be light to moderate but will pick up at times, blowing dust during the day.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman will be calm.

Temperatures will remain hot for the rest of the week, hitting highs of 40°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It will be dusty at times.