One of the oldest recorded meteor showers will grace UAE skies this Ramadan.

The Lyrids meteor shower, an annual event that takes place in spring, will streak across the skies on April 22 and April 23.

It is possible, however, that visibility could be affected by the brightness of the Moon, which will be present all night long.

Known as one of the most stunning meteor showers, it will produce about 10 to 15 meteors per hour at its peak.

The Lyrids are created by debris from