Free medical screening in Dubai for 5,000 low-income workers

A medical screening drive in Dubai for more than 5,000 low-income workers will begin in a vast industrial zone on Sunday.

Aster Clinics will provide the check-ups at its hospital in Muhaisnah, also known as Sonapur, which has several labour camps and factories.

Scores of doctors, cardiologists and specialists in orthopaedics will offer free consultations to people who often toil outdoors in the heat.

The workers will also receive advice on preventing heatstroke and basic first aid, such as what to do if someone goes into cardiac arrest.

The initiative is being held to mark World Health Day, which falls on Thursday.

All participants will undergo tests to assess blood sugar levels, cholesterol and body mass index.

The check-ups will continue at Aster Hospital Muhaisnah every day in the evening until the end of the month.

“These are people who work day in and day out to provide their families a better living in their home country without being concerned about their own health,” said Dr Sherbaz Bichu, chief executive of Aster Hospitals and Clinics UAE.

“Through this health check-up camp, we intend to encourage these people to undergo preventive health check-ups so as to avoid any untoward health scare. There is no better occasion than this to promote health awareness around World Health Day, and it being the month of Ramadan – this is our giving to society.”

Aster Clinics regularly ran these screening drives before the Covid-19 pandemic. As the number of cases falls, they are resuming.