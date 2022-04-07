Emirates Draw: Dubai security guard planning wedding wins Dh77,777

A security guard in Dubai who is planning his wedding next year is now thanking his lucky stars after scooping Dh77,777 ($21,175) in the latest Emirates Draw.

It was Jasim Saleem's first time participating in the weekly draw after being encouraged by a friend.

"I’m still shocked that I won,” said the 26 year old.

Mr Saleem plans to use some of the prize money to cover his wedding expenses, save and donate some of it to charity in his village.

“My family were very excited. It gave us all a great start to Ramadan," he said.

Jasim Saleem is still shocked he won. Photo: Emirates Draw

Fellow participant John Tainsh, who entered Sunday's draw after reading an article about previous winnings, also won Dh77,777. “I didn’t expect to win,” said Mr Tainsh, 38.

The Canadian resident works in flight operations and will use some of the winnings to help fund his nephews’ education and will save the rest.

“It’s amazing to think that I went from not knowing about Emirates Draw to winning Dh77,777 the first time I participated."

Australian Steven Geens was also feeling excited after learning he won Dh77,777.

He plans to surprise his family with his great news once he travels back home in a few weeks.

READ MORE Emirates Draw's Dh100 million jackpot rolls over for another week

Since Emirates Draw launched in 2021, more than Dh21 million has been claimed by 15,000 winners.

Two draws are held every Sunday: one which guarantees seven people AED 77,777 each and a second for the grand prize of Dh100m that has yet to be won.

Entrants can participate by purchasing a Dh50 pencil. They then select their seven-digit number or have the system choose it randomly.