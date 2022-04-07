Abu Dhabi Police warn against illegal parking near mosques in Ramadan

Residents complain about congestion during prayer time

People who flout the rules face Dh500 in fines and four black points. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police
Salam Al Amir
Apr 07, 2022

Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against illegal parking around mosques during Ramadan.

Drivers have also been told not to block traffic around places of worship during the nightly taraweeh prayers.

The force said it had received complaints from residents who live close to mosques about congestion as worshippers rush to prayers.

“This is one of a number of recurring negative behaviours from worshippers during Ramadan because many of them want to make it in time for the prayers,” the force said on social media.

Offenders face Dh500 in fines and four black points.

Updated: April 07, 2022, 6:19 AM
Abu Dhabi PoliceRamadan 2022UAECars
