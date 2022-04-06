UAE records 215 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest this year

The UAE announced 215 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its lowest daily tally since December 16.

Another 614 people recovered from the virus in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded since March 7.

Authorities have confirmed 892,929 cases, 871,669 recoveries and 2,302 deaths to date.

A further 230,104 PCR tests were conducted, taking the overall total beyond 149.6 million.

Mass testing of the public and an extensive vaccination drive have been central to the UAE's recovery strategy.

More than 24.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date, with about 97 per cent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.

Case numbers have dropped significantly in recent months, having topped 3,000 in January.

Officials have moved to ease Covid-19 safety measures in response to the encouraging fall in infection rates, including lifting the requirement to wear masks outdoors and relaxing safety rules at mosques.