Sheikh Mohamed: Expo 2020 Dubai realised aim of connecting people and cultures

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on the success of Expo 2020.

The six-month extravaganza drew to a close on Thursday night with a spectacular show featuring hundreds of performers, performances by global stars and stunning firework displays.

Writing on Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said Expo 2020 delivered its ambition of bringing people and cultures together. He also wished Japan well with its hosting of the world's fair in three years.

“Congratulations to my brother, Mohammed bin Rashid, under whose guidance Expo 2020 Dubai realised its ambition of connecting people & cultures from around the world,” said Sheikh Mohamed.

“Thank you to all who contributed to this remarkable event & best wishes to Japan as it prepares to host Expo 2025.”

Expo's closing ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza saw memorable performances by global pop star Christina Aguilera, singer-songwriter Norah Jones and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

The show also featured a remix of Expo 2020 Dubai's official This is Our Time. The new version of the song was symphonic and recorded with a large choir.

In an audio message played during the closing ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed said Expo 2020 Dubai offers the opportunity of “a new beginning” for the UAE and the world.

“During the Expo 2020 Dubai journey, we portrayed to the world a different version of ingenuity that touched the hearts and minds of every member of society,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“Our sons and daughters have proven their ability to overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges. And in every moment of this journey, we reflected the values of the UAE — values of affection and hospitality. Today is not the end of Expo 2020, but a new beginning.”

Sheikh Mohammed also said there are even better things ahead.

“The UAE and Dubai will continue … to be graceful and strong — and able, to 'Connect Minds and Create the Future' with this exceptional government, and the leadership of my brother [Sheikh] Mohamed bin Zayed,” he said.

The Expo baton now passes to Japan, where the next event will be held in Osaka 2025.